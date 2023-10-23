Accounting Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are thrilled to announce a rewarding opportunity for talented individuals like yourself to join our esteemed organization and contribute to our continued growth and success. Satewave Technologies is a reputable company committed to delivering high-quality services and products to our valued clients. As an Accounting Officer, you will play a crucial role in maintaining accurate financial records, analyzing financial data, and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare and maintain financial records, including general ledger accounts, financial statements, and reconciliations.

Conduct regular financial analysis to identify trends, variances, and areas for improvement.

Assist in the preparation of budgets, forecasts, and financial reports.

Ensure compliance with accounting principles and regulatory requirements.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather financial data and support decision-making processes.

Participate in internal and external audits, ensuring all financial records are accurate and accessible.

Identify and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in financial operations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.

Minimum of 2 years of proven experience as an Accounting Officer or similar role.

Proven experience as an Accounting Officer or similar role.

Strong knowledge of accounting principles, regulations, and best practices.

Proficiency in using accounting software and MS Office Suite.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

To be considered, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and qualifications to: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 23 October 2023