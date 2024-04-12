Accounting Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Avenues Clinic a Grade A multidisciplinary hospital which offers a wide range of specialist services, outstanding nursing care and a p-service approach seeks to recruit an Accounts Officer to prepare monthly management accounts and review ledger reconciliations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares monthly management accounts.

Performs initial analysis of trial balance monthly movements.

Assists in preparation of monthly and quarterly finance reports.

Performs reconciliation of all ledger accounts.

Reviews ledger reconciliations monthly.

Prepares specific journals for posting.

Ensures systematic and sequential filing.

Prepare Asset Register and ensure that all additions and disposed assets are accounted appropriately.

Liaises with bank relationship managers and resolves bank-related queries.

Prepares tax computations and ensures timeous submission of ZIMRA returns and other statutory returns.

Validates tax clearance certificates before paying.

Reconciles monthly statutory obligations.

Resolves accounting discrepancies and irregularities in a timely and professional manner.

Provides support during audits and tax preparation.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting.

Two years’ experience in a similar role.

Strong technical accounting skills.

Studying towards CA/ACCA/CIMA, an added advantage.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting system is an added advantage.

Excellent communication skills with ability to communicate at all levels.

Ability to work under pressure.

Able to use Microsoft Office Package i.e. Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements submit your application together with proof of qualifications and experience to the email below.

Applications should be directed to: recruitment@theavenuesclinic.co.zw