Accounting Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applicants are invited for the post of Accounting Officer. He/ she will be assisting the Director Finance on all matters related to the ZIMCHE Finances. This position in the ZIMCHE requires a seasoned and experienced Finance person with demonstrable experience in Public Sector Financial Reporting Standards.

Reporting to the Director Finance, the position exists to support, co-ordinate and improve efficiency in the Finance Department. The incumbent helps the Director Finance in directing the Finance Department’s day-to-day operations to ensure that the Council Financial affairs are handled in a manner consistent with the requirements of the ZIMCHE Act, Public Finance Management Act (PFM Act), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in the preparation of Annual Financial Statements.

Preparation of monthly, quarterly management accounts.

Preparation of annual budgets.

Accounts receivables management

Accounts payables management.

Preparation of annual financial audits.

Maintaining a comprehensive asset register.

Maintenance of Ledgers.

Maintenance of Cashbooks.

Bank reconciliations.

Preparation of banking

Maintaining investments schedules.

Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a holder of a recognized Bachelor of Accountancy degree.

Must be a Registered Public Accountant (RPAccZ), registered with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) Zimbabwe.

Three (3) years experience working as an Accounting Officer or working in an Accounts department.

Ability to pay close attention to detail for accuracy.

Proficiency in Sage Pastel Accounting packages.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel.

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

Knowledge and competency in accounting principles.

Good time management abilities.

Good critical reasoning abilities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit the following: application letter, a detailed CV and certified copies of degree certificates, present salary, names and addresses of at least three referees including their email addresses to:

The Director Human Resources,

ZIMCHE,

P.O. Box H100

Hatfield

OR 21 J.M. Nkomo Road, Hatfield, Harare.

The application should be emailed to: humanresources@zimche.ac.zw in a single PDF file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: Applicants who have responded to the previous Advertisement need not apply.

Deadline: 02 June 2023