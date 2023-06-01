Accounting Officer (Harare)

Job Description
Applicants are invited for the post of Accounting Officer. He/ she will be assisting the Director Finance on all matters related to the ZIMCHE Finances. This position in the ZIMCHE requires a seasoned and experienced Finance person with demonstrable experience in Public Sector Financial Reporting Standards.
Reporting to the Director Finance, the position exists to support, co-ordinate and improve efficiency in the Finance Department. The incumbent helps the Director Finance in directing the Finance Department’s day-to-day operations to ensure that the Council Financial affairs are handled in a manner consistent with the requirements of the ZIMCHE Act, Public Finance Management Act (PFM Act), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in the preparation of Annual Financial Statements.
- Preparation of monthly, quarterly management accounts.
- Preparation of annual budgets.
- Accounts receivables management
- Accounts payables management.
- Preparation of annual financial audits.
- Maintaining a comprehensive asset register.
- Maintenance of Ledgers.
- Maintenance of Cashbooks.
- Bank reconciliations.
- Preparation of banking
- Maintaining investments schedules.
- Any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be a holder of a recognized Bachelor of Accountancy degree.
- Must be a Registered Public Accountant (RPAccZ), registered with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) Zimbabwe.
- Three (3) years experience working as an Accounting Officer or working in an Accounts department.
- Ability to pay close attention to detail for accuracy.
- Proficiency in Sage Pastel Accounting packages.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel.
- Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.
- Knowledge and competency in accounting principles.
- Good time management abilities.
- Good critical reasoning abilities.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit the following: application letter, a detailed CV and certified copies of degree certificates, present salary, names and addresses of at least three referees including their email addresses to:
The Director Human Resources,
ZIMCHE,
P.O. Box H100
Hatfield
OR 21 J.M. Nkomo Road, Hatfield, Harare.
The application should be emailed to: humanresources@zimche.ac.zw in a single PDF file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Applicants who have responded to the previous Advertisement need not apply.
Deadline: 02 June 2023