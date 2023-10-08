Accounting Student Intern (Marondera)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Job Description
An Accounting student intern is needed at ZNFPC MASH EAST.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying Towards Relevant Qualification.
Other
How to Apply
Drop your CV's at: Marondera Offices opposite Zaoga 530 First Street Marondera
Phone: +263652326057
Deadline: 08 October 2023
ZNFPC is a parastatal under the Ministry of Health and Child Care established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, mandated to coordinate the provision of Family Planning services in Zimbabwe. Its operations include the procurement and distribution of contraceptives, Sexual Reproductive Health service provision, trainings and research.
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council
Headquarters and Spilhaus Centre
Harare Hospital Grounds
P.O. Box 220 Southerton
Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263-4-620280-5/661870
Email: pr@znfpc.org.zw
