Accounting Student Intern (Marondera)

Accounting Student Intern (Marondera)

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Oct. 08, 2023
Job Description

An Accounting student intern is needed at ZNFPC MASH EAST.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying Towards Relevant Qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV's at: Marondera Offices opposite Zaoga 530 First Street Marondera

Phone: +263652326057

Deadline: 08 October 2023

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

ZNFPC is a parastatal under the Ministry of Health and Child Care established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, mandated to coordinate the provision of Family Planning services in Zimbabwe. Its operations include the procurement and distribution of contraceptives, Sexual Reproductive Health service provision, trainings and research.

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council

Headquarters and Spilhaus Centre

Harare Hospital Grounds

P.O. Box 220 Southerton

Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263-4-620280-5/661870

Email: pr@znfpc.org.zw

