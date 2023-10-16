Pindula|Search Pindula
Accounts Administrator: Project (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Oct. 16, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for generating and processing transactions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Handles general accounts queries.
  • Checks the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.
  • Arranges payment of bills and accounts.
  • Keeps records of financial transactions.
  • Keeps customer account details up to date.
  • May set up new accounts.
  • Checks account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.
  • Compares costs with budgets. Calculates the running costs of a company or organisation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Financial Accounting (BCom Hons): Accounting (Required).
  • Skills: Budgeting, Business, Financial Transactions, Microsoft Excel, New Accounts, Payments, Processing, Querying.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 16 October 2023

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

