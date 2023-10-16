Accounts Administrator: Project (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Responsible for generating and processing transactions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Handles general accounts queries.
- Checks the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.
- Arranges payment of bills and accounts.
- Keeps records of financial transactions.
- Keeps customer account details up to date.
- May set up new accounts.
- Checks account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.
- Compares costs with budgets. Calculates the running costs of a company or organisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Financial Accounting (BCom Hons): Accounting (Required).
- Skills: Budgeting, Business, Financial Transactions, Microsoft Excel, New Accounts, Payments, Processing, Querying.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 16 October 2023
