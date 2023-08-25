Accounts and Administration Clerk (Mutare)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage an Accounts and Administration clerk for our branch in Mutare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Accounting from a recognised institution.
- Membership with an Accounting institution like CIS/ ACCA/ SAAA/ CIMA.
- Excellent analytical and numerical skills.
- Excellent computer skills and knowledge of Pastel is a must.
- At least 3 years' working experience with traceable references.
- Ability to do Accounts up to trial balance level.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Good ethical and moral values
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email: nmuteiwa@shepco.co.zw and jmachingambi@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 28 August 2023
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
