Shepco Industrial Supplies

Accounts and Administration Clerk (Mutare)

Aug. 28, 2023
Aug. 28, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage an Accounts and Administration clerk for our branch in Mutare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Accounting from a recognised institution.
  • Membership with an Accounting institution like CIS/ ACCA/ SAAA/ CIMA.
  • Excellent analytical and numerical skills.
  • Excellent computer skills and knowledge of Pastel is a must.
  • At least 3 years' working experience with traceable references.
  • Ability to do Accounts up to trial balance level.
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
  • Good ethical and moral values

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email: nmuteiwa@shepco.co.zw and jmachingambi@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 28 August 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

