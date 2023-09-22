Accounts Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the Accounts Assistant position that has risen.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts the administration of credit information and market trends analysis.

Collects, negotiates payments and follows up on compliance.

Enforces the credit policy, credit application analysis, reconciliations and credit risk reviews.

Accounts for the entire credit granting system.

Collects all debts and customer payments on time.

Minimizes debt loses.

Investigates credit applications.

Controls bad debts expenses.

Investigates the largest customer credit applications.

Visits clients to establish relations.

Monitors payments being made by customers.

Applies and manages credit strategies for the department.

Makes credit decisions in allocation within policy requirements.

Expands and leverages rapport among clients.

Ensure transactions are recorded and entered in the system.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree required in related field of Accounting.

ACCA/ CIMA Diploma or any additional certificate in the related field is an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years related experience.

Thorough Pastel knowledge and experience.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Effective communication skills.

Strong Microsoft skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their applications and CVs to: recruitmentvol2023@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 19 September 2023