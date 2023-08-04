Pindula|Search Pindula
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Attachee (Harare)

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Aug. 04, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting the accounting officers.
  • Performing any assigned accounting duties.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards an accounting degree.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications and cvs to: recruitment@zambukotrust.co.zw.

NB: Female candidates strongly encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 04 August 2023

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

+263 (24) 2333692/3
info.zambukotrust@gmail.com

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd (Zambuko Trust) is a Faith-based developmental Microfinance Institution, one of Zimbabwe’s pioneer Sector Institutions.

Zambuko Trust was founded in 1990 by a group of Christian business persons in response to economic challenges facing the poor. We operate from 6 branches in Zimbabwe and provide products and services to our clientele which include; small business loans, renewable energy and smallholder farmers funding, business management training and advisory services, loan insurance, training and development of voluntary savings groups.

