Job Description

The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic individual to join its team as an Accounts Attachee. This position offers a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in accounting and finance within a professional organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Currently pursuing a degree in accounting, finance, or a related field.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to submit their resume and a letter of attachment from the university to: adminstration@mlcscz1.onmicrosoft.com, please include “Accounts Attachee” in the subject line of your email.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.