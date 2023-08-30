Accounts Attachee
Job Description
The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic individual to join its team as an Accounts Attachee. This position offers a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in accounting and finance within a professional organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently pursuing a degree in accounting, finance, or a related field.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to submit their resume and a letter of attachment from the university to: adminstration@mlcscz1.onmicrosoft.com, please include “Accounts Attachee” in the subject line of your email.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.
Deadline: 31 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe
The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe plays a role in regulation of rehabilitation services in Zimbabwe. The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe was established according to section forty-nine of the constitution to regulate and monitor all medical facilities and companies.