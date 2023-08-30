Pindula|Search Pindula
Accounts Attachee

Aug. 31, 2023
Job Description

The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic individual to join its team as an Accounts Attachee. This position offers a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in accounting and finance within a professional organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Currently pursuing a degree in accounting, finance, or a related field.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to submit their resume and a letter of attachment from the university to: adminstration@mlcscz1.onmicrosoft.com, please include “Accounts Attachee” in the subject line of your email.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Deadline: 31 August 2023

+263 242-303348
mlcscz@zol.co.zw

The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe plays a role in regulation of rehabilitation services in Zimbabwe. The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe was established according to section forty-nine of the constitution to regulate and monitor all medical facilities and companies.

