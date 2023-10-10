Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are currently seeking a detail-oriented and organized Accounts Clerk to join our finance team. As an Accounts Clerk, you will provide essential support in maintaining accurate financial records, processing transactions, and ensuring compliance with accounting principles and regulations. Your strong attention to detail, numerical proficiency, and ability to work collaboratively will contribute to the smooth operation of our finance department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Process and record financial transactions.

Prepare and process invoices, receipts, payments, and other financial documents accurately and in a timely manner.

Verify and reconcile invoices and receipts with supporting documents and ensure proper coding and authorization.

Record transactions in the accounting system and maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.

Assist with accounts receivable and accounts payable: monitor and manage accounts receivable, including invoicing, following up on outstanding payments, and resolving any billing discrepancies.

Perform general bookkeeping tasks: maintain accurate records of financial transactions, including cash receipts, petty cash, and expense reimbursements.

Assist in bank reconciliations and maintain accurate records of bank transactions.

Prepare and maintain financial reports, spreadsheets, and other financial documents as required.

Support financial reporting and analysis:

Assist in preparing financial statements, reports, and budgets.

Conduct basic financial analysis and assist in identifying trends, discrepancies, and areas for improvement.

Provide support during internal and external audits by preparing necessary documentation and responding to queries.

Maintain confidentiality and adhere to financial policies:

Ensure compliance with company financial policies and procedures.

Maintain confidentiality of financial information and protect sensitive data.

Assist in identifying and implementing process improvements to enhance efficiency and accuracy in financial operations.

Assistant the Finance department in day to day tasks.

Any other duty assigned by Accounts Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Minimum of 2 proven years’ experience as an Accounts Clerk or similar role.

Proficient in using accounting software Sage Accounting Software and MS Office applications, particularly Excel.

Basic understanding of accounting principles and financial processes.

Personal Attributes:

Strong attention to detail and accuracy in numerical data entry and record-keeping.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Kindly send one document inclusive of your cover letter, detailed curriculum vitae, and copies of educational qualifications to: recruitments@tendythree.com. Indicate the position applied for in the subject of your email.