Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Assist the Treasurer in performing accounting functions in the organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and receipts cash from clients.
- Maintains debtors records.
- Updates all accounting ledgers and journals.
- Manages accounts payables and accounts receivables Compiles payment vouchers for all accounts daily Checks for tax compliance on all payments Performs creditors reconciliations every month Reconciles inter accounts receipts and payments every month.
- Assists the Treasurer in compilation of weekly reports.
- Assists in producing year end accounts and preparing for audits.
Qualifications and Experience
- Muat have 5 “Ordinary Levels” including Mathematics/Accounts and English Language.
- A Diploma or Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- Membership of a professional body an added advantage.
- Knowledge of Pastel Evolution will be an added advantage
- Have at least 1 year experience in an accounting environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked on top of the envelop “Accounts Clerk” supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned or alternatively through the post to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Umguza Rural District Council
56 Jason Moyo Street, Btwn 4th & 5th Avenues
P.O Box 749
BULAWAYO
Deadline: 07 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Umguza Rural District Council
The Umguza Rural District Council was established through an Act of Parliament Rural District Council (Chapter 29:13) and is regulated through the same Act, as a Local Authority.
Umguza Rural District Council is found in the southern part of Zimbabwe. It is one of the seven administrative districts in Matebeleland North province. It also forms part of the sixty one Rural district councils in Zimbabwe. It is located in the South West of the country, and is surrounded by a number of tourist attractions. Its area surrounds the City of Bulawayo. It is bounded by Matopo and Umzingwane Districts in the South East, Bulilima and Tsholotsho in the west, Kusile and Bubi in the North.