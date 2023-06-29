Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Zambuko Trust P/L is a developmental MFI, providing microfinance services to low income people in Zimbabwe on a sustainable basis. We seek to engage a competent and highly motivated Accounts Clerk to be stationed in Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and attend to all customers and visitors.
- Receipting and cash reconciliation.
- Manages petty cash and reconciliation.
- Ensures proper filling of customer documents
- Ensure customer satisfaction with results.
- Manages customer’s accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration.
- Computer Literate and able to do data capturing.
- Minimum Years of experience: 1 Year.
- Fluent in Ndebele language
- Age 30 years and above.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications and cvs to: recruitment@zambukotrust.co.zw.
NB: Female candidates strongly encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 03 July 2023
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd (Zambuko Trust) is a Faith-based developmental Microfinance Institution, one of Zimbabwe’s pioneer Sector Institutions.
Zambuko Trust was founded in 1990 by a group of Christian business persons in response to economic challenges facing the poor. We operate from 6 branches in Zimbabwe and provide products and services to our clientele which include; small business loans, renewable energy and smallholder farmers funding, business management training and advisory services, loan insurance, training and development of voluntary savings groups.