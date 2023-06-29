Pindula|Search Pindula
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Jul. 03, 2023
Job Description

Zambuko Trust P/L is a developmental MFI, providing microfinance services to low income people in Zimbabwe on a sustainable basis. We seek to engage a competent and highly motivated Accounts Clerk to be stationed in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receives and attend to all customers and visitors.
  • Receipting and cash reconciliation.
  • Manages petty cash and reconciliation.
  • Ensures proper filling of customer documents
  • Ensure customer satisfaction with results.
  • Manages customer’s accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration.
  • Computer Literate and able to do data capturing.
  • Minimum Years of experience: 1 Year.
  • Fluent in Ndebele language
  • Age 30 years and above.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications and cvs to: recruitment@zambukotrust.co.zw.

NB: Female candidates strongly encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 03 July 2023

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

Website
+263 (24) 2333692/3
info.zambukotrust@gmail.com

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd (Zambuko Trust) is a Faith-based developmental Microfinance Institution, one of Zimbabwe’s pioneer Sector Institutions.

Zambuko Trust was founded in 1990 by a group of Christian business persons in response to economic challenges facing the poor. We operate from 6 branches in Zimbabwe and provide products and services to our clientele which include; small business loans, renewable energy and smallholder farmers funding, business management training and advisory services, loan insurance, training and development of voluntary savings groups.

