Accounts Clerk (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacancy that has arisen within the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Capturing invoices and receipts on a daily basis.

Receive all invoices and attached GRVs’.

Check for accuracy.

Extracting an accurate Debtors Ageing Analysis.

Preparing the cashbooks for the Branch.

Petty cash reconciliations.

Reconciling and checking the banking on a daily basis.

Ensuring all invoices are attached to customers statements.

Ensuring all invoices are posted to the correct accounts.

Filing of all accounts related material in an acceptable manner.

Reporting all discrepancies/ variances.

Manning the switchboard.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Degree in Accounting.

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Ability to meet strict deadlines.

Computer literate.

Class 4 drivers license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 06 February 2024