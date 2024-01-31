Pindula|Search Pindula
Croco Motors

Accounts Clerk (Gweru)

Croco Motors
Feb. 06, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacancy that has arisen within the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Capturing invoices and receipts on a daily basis.
  • Receive all invoices and attached GRVs’.
  • Check for accuracy.
  • Extracting an accurate Debtors Ageing Analysis.
  • Preparing the cashbooks for the Branch.
  • Petty cash reconciliations.
  • Reconciling and checking the banking on a daily basis.
  • Ensuring all invoices are attached to customers statements.
  • Ensuring all invoices are posted to the correct accounts.
  • Filing of all accounts related material in an acceptable manner.
  • Reporting all discrepancies/ variances.
  • Manning the switchboard.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/ Degree in Accounting.
  • Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.
  • Ability to meet strict deadlines.
  • Computer literate.
  • Class 4 drivers license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 06 February 2024

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

