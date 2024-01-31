Accounts Clerk (Gweru)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacancy that has arisen within the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Capturing invoices and receipts on a daily basis.
- Receive all invoices and attached GRVs’.
- Check for accuracy.
- Extracting an accurate Debtors Ageing Analysis.
- Preparing the cashbooks for the Branch.
- Petty cash reconciliations.
- Reconciling and checking the banking on a daily basis.
- Ensuring all invoices are attached to customers statements.
- Ensuring all invoices are posted to the correct accounts.
- Filing of all accounts related material in an acceptable manner.
- Reporting all discrepancies/ variances.
- Manning the switchboard.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ Degree in Accounting.
- Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.
- Ability to meet strict deadlines.
- Computer literate.
- Class 4 drivers license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 06 February 2024
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.