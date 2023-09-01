Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Overseeing the collection of customer accounts in a manner that ensures high customer satisfaction and loyalty. As such the ideal candidate must be able to communicate in an efficient yet friendly manner with customers as well as the broader accounts receivable team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Creating procedures that ensure timely payments while maintaining a high level of customer retention

Reconciling complex accounts

Monitoring debtor balances to ensure a reduction in debtors ledger

Ensuring credit and collection policies and procedures are followed within the team

Timely effective collection of all debtors and customer payments

Qualifications and Experience

A tertiary Accounting qualification.

At least 2 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 15 September 2023