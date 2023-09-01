Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Associated Belts and Bearings

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings
Sep. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Overseeing the collection of customer accounts in a manner that ensures high customer satisfaction and loyalty. As such the ideal candidate must be able to communicate in an efficient yet friendly manner with customers as well as the broader accounts receivable team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Creating procedures that ensure timely payments while maintaining a high level of customer retention
  • Reconciling complex accounts
  • Monitoring debtor balances to ensure a reduction in debtors ledger
  • Ensuring credit and collection policies and procedures are followed within the team
  • Timely effective collection of all debtors and customer payments

Qualifications and Experience

  • A tertiary Accounting qualification.
  • At least 2 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 15 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd

Invoicing Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Revenue Operations Analyst

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Financial Controller Transit, Overload, Abnormal Load Fees & Fuel Levy

Deadline:
Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Cashier x3 (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Payroll Assistant x4

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Head of Internal Audit (HIA)

Deadline:
Fossil Contracting
Fossil Contracting

Internal Auditor (Harare)

Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerk (Masvingo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback