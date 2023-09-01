Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
Overseeing the collection of customer accounts in a manner that ensures high customer satisfaction and loyalty. As such the ideal candidate must be able to communicate in an efficient yet friendly manner with customers as well as the broader accounts receivable team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Creating procedures that ensure timely payments while maintaining a high level of customer retention
- Reconciling complex accounts
- Monitoring debtor balances to ensure a reduction in debtors ledger
- Ensuring credit and collection policies and procedures are followed within the team
- Timely effective collection of all debtors and customer payments
Qualifications and Experience
- A tertiary Accounting qualification.
- At least 2 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Associated Belts and Bearings
Browse Jobs
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
Related Jobs
Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
Invoicing Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Revenue Operations Analyst
Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Financial Controller Transit, Overload, Abnormal Load Fees & Fuel Levy
Deadline:
Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Cashier x3 (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Payroll Assistant x4
Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Head of Internal Audit (HIA)
Deadline:
Fossil Contracting
Internal Auditor (Harare)
Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
Back Office Clerk (Masvingo)
Deadline: