Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Accounts Clerk shall be responsible for keeping financial records updated.

Recording cost information for use in controlling expenditure.

Collecting and sorting invoices.

Preparation of payments to suppliers, filing and keeping a thorough record of all business transactions.

Extracting an accurate Creditors Ageing Analysis.

Filing of all accounts related material in an acceptable manner.

Reconciling and checking the banking on a daily basis.

Checking the deposit books when they are returned from the bank daily.

Reporting all discrepancies/ variances.

Assist senior accounting personnel with any tasks conducted within the accounting department.

Ensuring all invoices are attached to customers statements.

Ensuring all invoices are posted to the correct accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/HND in Accounting/ Part C CIS/ Stage 2 CIMA, ACCA or any equivalent qualification.

At least 2 years’ experience in the field.

At least 1 year experience in doing management accounts.

Experience in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs and Withholding tax & PAYE).

Familiar with Pastel Accounting Package, Excel & Word.

Organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.