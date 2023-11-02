Pindula|Search Pindula
Croco Motors

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Croco Motors
Nov. 08, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Accounts Clerk shall be responsible for keeping financial records updated.
  • Recording cost information for use in controlling expenditure.
  • Collecting and sorting invoices.
  • Preparation of payments to suppliers, filing and keeping a thorough record of all business transactions.
  • Extracting an accurate Creditors Ageing Analysis.
  • Filing of all accounts related material in an acceptable manner.
  • Reconciling and checking the banking on a daily basis.
  • Checking the deposit books when they are returned from the bank daily.
  • Reporting all discrepancies/ variances.
  • Assist senior accounting personnel with any tasks conducted within the accounting department.
  • Ensuring all invoices are attached to customers statements.
  • Ensuring all invoices are posted to the correct accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/HND in Accounting/ Part C CIS/ Stage 2 CIMA, ACCA or any equivalent qualification.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in the field.
  • At least 1 year experience in doing management accounts.
  • Experience in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs and Withholding tax & PAYE).
  • Familiar with Pastel Accounting Package, Excel & Word.
  • Organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 08 November 2023

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

