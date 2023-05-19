Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd
May. 23, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Posting journals
  • Updating both creditors and debtors.
  • Carry out a clean debtors age analysis and categorization
  • Preparing debtors reconciliation.
  • Preparing bank reconciliation for the company.
  • Preparation for month end balances for account receivable
  • Preparation and maintain staff debtors,
  • Listing of all sales made using bank transfer for all the company's branches including credit sales.
  • The person should be able to work under minimum supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree or certificate in accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are encouraged to send their CVs on: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com

Deadline: 23 May 2023

Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Ledger Paints (pvt) Ltd is a Paint manufacturer located in 38B Simon Mazorodze Rd, Harare, Zw.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Accounting Assistant: Cash Management x4

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Accounting Assistant: Payables x2

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Management Accountant: Planning

Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerk x28

Deadline:
SECURICO Security Services
SECURICO Security Services

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods Holdings Limited

Finance Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods Holdings Limited

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x2 Auditors Grade: P7 (Harare)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x2 Accounting Assistants Grade: P9 (Harare)

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Accounting Assistants: Business Development x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback