Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Posting journals
- Updating both creditors and debtors.
- Carry out a clean debtors age analysis and categorization
- Preparing debtors reconciliation.
- Preparing bank reconciliation for the company.
- Preparation for month end balances for account receivable
- Preparation and maintain staff debtors,
- Listing of all sales made using bank transfer for all the company's branches including credit sales.
- The person should be able to work under minimum supervision.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree or certificate in accounting.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants are encouraged to send their CVs on: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com
Deadline: 23 May 2023