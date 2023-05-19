Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Posting journals

Updating both creditors and debtors.

Carry out a clean debtors age analysis and categorization

Preparing debtors reconciliation.

Preparing bank reconciliation for the company.

Preparation for month end balances for account receivable

Preparation and maintain staff debtors,

Listing of all sales made using bank transfer for all the company's branches including credit sales.

The person should be able to work under minimum supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree or certificate in accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are encouraged to send their CVs on: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com

Deadline: 23 May 2023