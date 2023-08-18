Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Job Description
We are seeking to employ the services of an Accounts Clerk whose duties and responsibilities, qualifications and experience are as stated below:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coding and processing all creditors invoices and payments daily into the accounting systems.
- Initiating the funding process as required by the SOPs.
- Organizing the audit file and compiling all necessary documentation for review.
- Cash handling (for both internal and external processes).
- Reconciling Creditors' sub-ledger to nominal ledger monthly.
- Bank reconciliation.
- Creditors and stock reconciliation.
- Participating in monthly stock takes.
- Accounting reports (daily, weekly, monthly).
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- At least two (2) years' working experience in a similar role.
- A class four (4) driver's licence is a must.
- The ideal candidate must possess excellent communication, time management, and organizational skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must send their applications via email to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 18 August 2023
Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.
Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare
