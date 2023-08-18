Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to employ the services of an Accounts Clerk whose duties and responsibilities, qualifications and experience are as stated below:

Duties and Responsibilities

Coding and processing all creditors invoices and payments daily into the accounting systems.

Initiating the funding process as required by the SOPs.

Organizing the audit file and compiling all necessary documentation for review.

Cash handling (for both internal and external processes).

Reconciling Creditors' sub-ledger to nominal ledger monthly.

Bank reconciliation.

Creditors and stock reconciliation.

Participating in monthly stock takes.

Accounting reports (daily, weekly, monthly).

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting or equivalent.

At least two (2) years' working experience in a similar role.

A class four (4) driver's licence is a must.

The ideal candidate must possess excellent communication, time management, and organizational skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send their applications via email to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 18 August 2023