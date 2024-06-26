Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Panmart
Job Description
We are a leading food manufacturing company committed to delivering high-quality products to our customers. As we continue to grow, we are seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Accounts Clerk to join our finance team.
Duties and Responsibilities
Cost Accounting:
- Assist in cost allocation, tracking, and analysis.
- Collaborate with production teams to ensure accurate cost data.
- Monitor inventory costs and reconcile discrepancies.
Debtors and Creditors Reconciliation:
- Reconcile accounts receivable and accounts payable.
- Investigate discrepancies and resolve outstanding issues.
- Maintain accurate records of transactions.
Dispatch Reporting:
- Prepare dispatch reports for shipments.
- Coordinate with logistics and warehouse teams.
- Ensure timely and accurate reporting of goods dispatched.
General Accounting Support:
- Assist in month-end and year-end closing procedures.
- Process invoices, payments, and expense claims.
- Maintain organized financial records.
Assist Management Accountant:
- Collaborate with the management accountant on various tasks.
- Provide data for financial analysis and reporting.
- Participate in budgeting and forecasting processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in accounting or finance.
- Professional Qualification such as ACCA, CIMA will be an added advantage.
- Familiarity with food manufacturing industry practices is a plus.
- Proficiency in accounting software SAGE Evolution.
- Strong Excel skills for data analysis.
- Attention to detail and accuracy.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates with experience in accounting in manufacturing industries should send their CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape
