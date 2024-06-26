Pindula|Search Pindula
Panmart

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Jun. 29, 2024
Job Description

We are a leading food manufacturing company committed to delivering high-quality products to our customers. As we continue to grow, we are seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Accounts Clerk to join our finance team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cost Accounting:

  • Assist in cost allocation, tracking, and analysis.
  • Collaborate with production teams to ensure accurate cost data.
  • Monitor inventory costs and reconcile discrepancies.

Debtors and Creditors Reconciliation:

  • Reconcile accounts receivable and accounts payable.
  • Investigate discrepancies and resolve outstanding issues.
  • Maintain accurate records of transactions.

Dispatch Reporting:

  • Prepare dispatch reports for shipments.
  • Coordinate with logistics and warehouse teams.
  • Ensure timely and accurate reporting of goods dispatched.

General Accounting Support:

  • Assist in month-end and year-end closing procedures.
  • Process invoices, payments, and expense claims.
  • Maintain organized financial records.

Assist Management Accountant:

  • Collaborate with the management accountant on various tasks.
  • Provide data for financial analysis and reporting.
  • Participate in budgeting and forecasting processes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in accounting or finance.
  • Professional Qualification such as ACCA, CIMA will be an added advantage.
  • Familiarity with food manufacturing industry practices is a plus.
  • Proficiency in accounting software SAGE Evolution.
  • Strong Excel skills for data analysis.
  • Attention to detail and accuracy.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates with experience in accounting in manufacturing industries should send their CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape

