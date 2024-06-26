Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

We are a leading food manufacturing company committed to delivering high-quality products to our customers. As we continue to grow, we are seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Accounts Clerk to join our finance team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cost Accounting:

Assist in cost allocation, tracking, and analysis.

Collaborate with production teams to ensure accurate cost data.

Monitor inventory costs and reconcile discrepancies.

Debtors and Creditors Reconciliation: