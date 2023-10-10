Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of Accounts Clerk. The incumbents will report to the Finance Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reconciling Customer and Supplier Accounts.

Communicating with Clients and Suppliers on Status of their Accounts.

Review clients on Credit arrangements.

Assist in Preparation of monthly reports.

Cashbook Reconciliation.

Assist in Maintenance of Asset Register.

Any other Finance duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

One year working experience.

Ability to use Sage or relevant accounting package software.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co, clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can drop certified copies of educational or professional qualifications and CVs with contact details at Secondary Book Press head office in; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cnr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare.