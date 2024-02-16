Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of Accounts Clerk. The incumbents will report to the Finance Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reconciling Customer and Supplier Accounts.
- Communicating with Clients and Suppliers on Status of their Accounts.
- Review clients on Credit arrangements.
- Assist in Preparation of monthly reports.
- Cashbook Reconciliation.
- Assist in Maintenance of Asset Register.
- Any other Finance duties that may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
- One year working experience.
- Ability to use Sage or relevant accounting package software.
Other
How to Apply
All interested and qualified candidates must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw
Clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line.
Alternatively, you can drop certified copies of educational or professional qualifications and CVs with contact details at Secondary Book Press head office in; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cnr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
Secondary Book Press
Secondary Book Press is an independent publishing company that focuses on publishing books from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Tertiary Level. It was established under Private Business Corporation (Chapter 24:11) with the aim of producing quality books that can help the education sector in Africa to grow to its full potential but it started trading in April 2018 after the invention of the New Curriculum in Zimbabwe.