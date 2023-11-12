Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage a qualified and experienced individual to join our Finance team in Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Accounting or Part B CIS/ACCA/SAAA/CIMA.
- A minimum of 2 years' working experience as an Accounts clerk.
- Knowledge of Pastel and demonstrated ability to use computer packages.
- Good analytical skills.
- Good ethical and moral values.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested please send applications on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and gchiguvare@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 12 November 2023
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
