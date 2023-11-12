Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Nov. 12, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced individual to join our Finance team in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma in Accounting or Part B CIS/ACCA/SAAA/CIMA.
  • A minimum of 2 years' working experience as an Accounts clerk.
  • Knowledge of Pastel and demonstrated ability to use computer packages.
  • Good analytical skills.
  • Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested please send applications on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and gchiguvare@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 12 November 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

