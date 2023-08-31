Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

As an Accounts Clerk, your primary responsibility is to provide support to the accounting department by performing various clerical and administrative tasks. You will assist in maintaining financial records, processing transactions, and ensuring accurate and timely completion of accounting functions. Your attention to detail, organizational skills, and ability to work efficiently will contribute to the smooth operation of the accounting department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Process and record financial transactions:

Prepare and process invoices, receipts, payments, and other financial documents accurately and in a timely manner.

Verify and reconcile invoices and receipts with supporting documents and ensure proper coding and authorization.

Record transactions in the accounting system and maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.

Assist with accounts receivable and accounts payable: