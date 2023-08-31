Pindula|Search Pindula
Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Sep. 04, 2023
Job Description

As an Accounts Clerk, your primary responsibility is to provide support to the accounting department by performing various clerical and administrative tasks. You will assist in maintaining financial records, processing transactions, and ensuring accurate and timely completion of accounting functions. Your attention to detail, organizational skills, and ability to work efficiently will contribute to the smooth operation of the accounting department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Process and record financial transactions:

  • Prepare and process invoices, receipts, payments, and other financial documents accurately and in a timely manner.
  • Verify and reconcile invoices and receipts with supporting documents and ensure proper coding and authorization.
  • Record transactions in the accounting system and maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.

Assist with accounts receivable and accounts payable:

  • Monitor and manage accounts receivable, including invoicing, following up on outstanding payments, and resolving any billing discrepancies.
  • Process accounts payable, ensuring accurate and timely payments to vendors and suppliers.
  • Reconcile vendor statements and resolve any discrepancies or issues.

Perform general bookkeeping tasks:

  • Maintain accurate records of financial transactions, including cash receipts, petty cash, and expense reimbursements.
  • Assist in bank reconciliations and maintain accurate records of bank transactions.
  • Prepare and maintain financial reports, spreadsheets, and other financial documents as required.

Support financial reporting and analysis:

  • Assist in preparing financial statements, reports, and budgets.
  • Conduct basic financial analysis and assist in identifying trends, discrepancies, and areas for improvement.
  • Provide support during internal and external audits by preparing necessary documentation and responding to queries.

Maintain confidentiality and adhere to financial policies:

  • Ensure compliance with company financial policies and procedures.
  • Maintain confidentiality of financial information and protect sensitive data.
  • Assist in identifying and implementing process improvements to enhance efficiency and accuracy in financial operations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting or any related field.
  • Minimum of 4 proven years’ experience as an Accounts Clerk or similar role.
  • Proficient in using accounting software and MS Office applications, particularly Excel.
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy in numerical data entry and record-keeping.
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively within a team.
  • Basic understanding of accounting principles and financial processes.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to: hr@traversal.co.zw, Indicate the position you are applying for in the Subject of the email.

Deadline: 04 September 2023

Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.

https://www.traversal.co.zw

Browse Jobs

