Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Sep. 15, 2023
Job Description

Assisting Accountant in all accounts related matters to ensure the smooth flow of the business. Experience working with Pastel is a must.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting Accountant in all accounts related matters to ensure the smooth flow of the business. Experience working with Pastel is a must.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must be a holder of an Accounting Degree or any other related fields.

Other

How to Apply

Please send application letter to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Website

Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.

Browse Jobs

