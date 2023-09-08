Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Job Description
Assisting Accountant in all accounts related matters to ensure the smooth flow of the business. Experience working with Pastel is a must.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting Accountant in all accounts related matters to ensure the smooth flow of the business. Experience working with Pastel is a must.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be a holder of an Accounting Degree or any other related fields.
Other
How to Apply
Please send application letter to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.
