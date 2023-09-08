Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Assisting Accountant in all accounts related matters to ensure the smooth flow of the business. Experience working with Pastel is a must.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting Accountant in all accounts related matters to ensure the smooth flow of the business. Experience working with Pastel is a must.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a holder of an Accounting Degree or any other related fields.

Other

How to Apply

Please send application letter to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 September 2023