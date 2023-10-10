Accounts Clerk (Marondera)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.

Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Updates, reconciles and adjusts the cash book.

Processes: petty cash, teimburses the petty cash float and maintains the petty... cash book.

Processes creditors payments and reconciles creditors statements.

Receipts and banks cash.

Files documents as required.

Prepares staff debtor's accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 'O' levels including English Language and Math's.

Diploma in Accounting or Equivalent.

At least 2 years relevant experience.

Good communication skills.

Class 4 Drivers License is an added advantage.

Experience with SAP is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.