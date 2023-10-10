Accounts Clerk (Marondera)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.
Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Updates, reconciles and adjusts the cash book.
- Processes: petty cash, teimburses the petty cash float and maintains the petty... cash book.
- Processes creditors payments and reconciles creditors statements.
- Receipts and banks cash.
- Files documents as required.
- Prepares staff debtor's accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 'O' levels including English Language and Math's.
- Diploma in Accounting or Equivalent.
- At least 2 years relevant experience.
- Good communication skills.
- Class 4 Drivers License is an added advantage.
- Experience with SAP is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Applications should be addressed to:
The Provincial Manager
Rural Electrification Agency
P. O. Box 307
MARONDERA
OR Hand deliver to:
The Provincial Manager
Rural Electrification Agency
57 Carrington Road
MARONDERA
OR send applications letters & CV to email:
Deadline: 20 October 2023
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw