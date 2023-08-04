Accounts Clerk (Masvingo)

Job Description

Zambuko Trust P/L is a developmental MFI, providing microfinance services to low income people in Zimbabwe on a sustainable basis. We seek to engage a competent and highly motivated Accounts Clerk to be stationed in Masvingo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives and attend to all customers and visitors.

Receipting and cash reconciliation.

Manages petty cash and reconciliation.

Ensures proper filling of customer documents.

Ensure customer satisfaction with results.

Manages customer’s accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration.

Computer Literate and able to do data capturing.

Minimum Years of experience: 1 Year.

Aged 30 years and above.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications and cvs to: recruitment@zambukotrust.co.zw.

NB: Female candidates strongly encouraged to apply.