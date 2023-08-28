Accounts Clerk
Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.
- Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings, and statements.
- Maintain clientele database and ensure compliance.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma/ Degree in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, or any related program.
- Minimum of 2 years of working experience in a similar or related field.
- Competency in MS Office, databases, and accounting software.
Other
How to Apply
Applications shall be accompanied by detailed CVs and copies of academic and professional qualifications to: vacancies@middlemanyame.co.zw
Deadline: 08 September 2023
Middle Manyame Sub catchment council is a statutory water management body in Zimbabwe established by an Act of Parliament; Water Act of 1998 (chapter 20:24)
