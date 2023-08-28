Pindula|Search Pindula
Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council

Accounts Clerk

Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council
Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.
  • Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings, and statements.
  • Maintain clientele database and ensure compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Diploma/ Degree in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, or any related program.
  • Minimum of 2 years of working experience in a similar or related field.
  • Competency in MS Office, databases, and accounting software.

Other

How to Apply

Applications shall be accompanied by detailed CVs and copies of academic and professional qualifications to: vacancies@middlemanyame.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council

Middle Manyame Sub catchment council is a statutory water management body in Zimbabwe established by an Act of Parliament; Water Act of 1998 (chapter 20:24) 

