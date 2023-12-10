Pindula|Search Pindula
Nash Furnishers

Accounts Clerk (NASH TV)


Dec. 18, 2023
Job Description

Nash Tv, a leading television network, is seeking a detail-oriented and organized Accounts Clerk to join our finance team. This is a full-time position based at our headquarters in Graniteside, Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Posting and maintaining of company cash book transactions (bank & cash).
  • Process accounts payable and receivable transactions.
  • Reconcile bank statements and accounts.
  • Prepare financial reports and statements.
  • Maintain accurate records of financial transactions.
  • Assist with budget preparation and monitoring.
  • Provide support for audits and tax filings.
  • Maintaining a database, ensuring that records are complete and current.
  • Recording information, processing, and filing forms.
  • Abiding by all company procedures and accounting principles.
  • Responding appropriately to a vendor, client, and internal requests.
  • Ensuring Accounting Department runs smoothly and efficiently.
  • And any other ad-hoc duties.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 years proven work experience as an Accounts Clerk or similar role.
  • Degree in Accounting.
  • Proficiency in accounting software(pastel).
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
  • Ability to handle sensitive financial information with confidentiality.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications and you are looking to join a dynamic and growing company, please submit your resume and cover letter to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw with the subject line "Accounts Clerk Application".

Deadline: 18 December 2023



Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.

Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263731669843

