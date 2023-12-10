Accounts Clerk (NASH TV)

Job Description

Nash Tv, a leading television network, is seeking a detail-oriented and organized Accounts Clerk to join our finance team. This is a full-time position based at our headquarters in Graniteside, Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Posting and maintaining of company cash book transactions (bank & cash).

Process accounts payable and receivable transactions.

Reconcile bank statements and accounts.

Prepare financial reports and statements.

Maintain accurate records of financial transactions.

Assist with budget preparation and monitoring.

Provide support for audits and tax filings.

Maintaining a database, ensuring that records are complete and current.

Recording information, processing, and filing forms.

Abiding by all company procedures and accounting principles.

Responding appropriately to a vendor, client, and internal requests.

Ensuring Accounting Department runs smoothly and efficiently.

And any other ad-hoc duties.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years proven work experience as an Accounts Clerk or similar role.

Degree in Accounting.

Proficiency in accounting software(pastel).

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent organizational and time-management skills.

Ability to handle sensitive financial information with confidentiality.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications and you are looking to join a dynamic and growing company, please submit your resume and cover letter to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw with the subject line "Accounts Clerk Application".

Deadline: 18 December 2023