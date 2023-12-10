Accounts Clerk (NASH TV)
Nash Furnishers
Job Description
Nash Tv, a leading television network, is seeking a detail-oriented and organized Accounts Clerk to join our finance team. This is a full-time position based at our headquarters in Graniteside, Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Posting and maintaining of company cash book transactions (bank & cash).
- Process accounts payable and receivable transactions.
- Reconcile bank statements and accounts.
- Prepare financial reports and statements.
- Maintain accurate records of financial transactions.
- Assist with budget preparation and monitoring.
- Provide support for audits and tax filings.
- Maintaining a database, ensuring that records are complete and current.
- Recording information, processing, and filing forms.
- Abiding by all company procedures and accounting principles.
- Responding appropriately to a vendor, client, and internal requests.
- Ensuring Accounting Department runs smoothly and efficiently.
- And any other ad-hoc duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 years proven work experience as an Accounts Clerk or similar role.
- Degree in Accounting.
- Proficiency in accounting software(pastel).
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
- Ability to handle sensitive financial information with confidentiality.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications and you are looking to join a dynamic and growing company, please submit your resume and cover letter to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw with the subject line "Accounts Clerk Application".
Deadline: 18 December 2023
Nash Furnishers
Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.
Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263731669843
