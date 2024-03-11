Accounts Clerk: Receivables (Harare)

Job Description

The above vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill this position on a 6 months fixed term employment contract basis.

Reports To: Accounting Assistant-receivables

Duties and Responsibilities

Invoicing and receipting processes as far as receivables are concerned.

Ensure accurate posting is done on a monthly basis to guarantee the financial position of the organization.

Processing deductions through the Stop Order system to ensure money owed to the organization is paid

well in time as determined by the Stop Order rules.

Data capturing, record keeping and filing.

Compiling monthly summary receipts report.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Accounting or Finance or part CIS, SAAA or part Professional qualification equivalent.

At least 1-2 years of relevant experience.

Organized.

Research orientated.

Attention to detail.

Team work and cooperation.

Analytical.

Accuracy.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timh.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “ACCOUNTS CLERK – RECEIVABLES”