Accounts Clerk: Receivables (Harare)
Job Description
The above vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill this position on a 6 months fixed term employment contract basis.
Reports To: Accounting Assistant-receivables
Duties and Responsibilities
- Invoicing and receipting processes as far as receivables are concerned.
- Ensure accurate posting is done on a monthly basis to guarantee the financial position of the organization.
- Processing deductions through the Stop Order system to ensure money owed to the organization is paid
- well in time as determined by the Stop Order rules.
- Data capturing, record keeping and filing.
- Compiling monthly summary receipts report.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Accounting or Finance or part CIS, SAAA or part Professional qualification equivalent.
- At least 1-2 years of relevant experience.
- Organized.
- Research orientated.
- Attention to detail.
- Team work and cooperation.
- Analytical.
- Accuracy.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timh.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “ACCOUNTS CLERK – RECEIVABLES”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 13 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.