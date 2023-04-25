Pindula
Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)

Accounts Clerk x2

May. 03, 2023
Job Description

Zimbabwe Power Company is the leading generator of Electrical Energy in Zimbabwe and supplies the bulk of the Nation's Electrical Power requirements from its five Power Stations. Bulawayo Power Station is inviting suitably qualified and motivated candidates for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintaining Cashbook, Staff Debtors account and Purchases ledger.
  • Processing creditors reconciliation and invoicing debtors.
  • Processing petty cash payments and preparing bank reconciliation statements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 '0' Levels including English Language, Mathematics.
  • Diploma in Accounting / Equivalent.
  • Knowledge of SAP - Finance modules is an added advantage.
  • 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should reach the undermentioned:

The Power Plant Manager

ZPC Bulawayo Power Station

P.O. Box 1803

BULAWAYO

Or email to: BPSVacancies@zpc.co.zw

NB: It is not company policy for any prospective job applicant to pay the organisation or any of its employees any fee towards the recruitment process.

Deadline: 03 May 2023

Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is an investment vehicle and subsidiary of ZESA Holdings Pvt. Ltd. which owns, operates and maintains power generation stations for the supply of electricity in Zimbabwe.

