Pindula
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)

Accounts Clerk

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)
Apr. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparing accounts, tax returns, administering payrolls and controlling income and expenditure.
  • Auditing financial information, compiling, presenting reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries and financial statements.
  • Analysing accounts, business plans, providing tax planning services with reference to current legislation.
  • Negotiating the terms of business deals and moves with clients and associated organisations.
  • Managing colleagues, workloads and deadlines.
  • Liaising with managerial staff, colleagues and clients.
  • Arranging payments for invoices.
  • Undertaking financial administration, monitoring financial transactions and bookkeeping.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance or equivalent or HND in Accounting (for Clerk).
  • At least 5 years of accounting/ finance experience.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively across the institution.
  • Highly detail-oriented and ability to reflect on one's own work as well as the wider consequences of financial decisions.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:

The Director General

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency

630 Churchill Avenue,

Mount Pleasant, Harare.

OR

zingsa.hr@grnail.com

Deadline: 30 April 2023

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)

The Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA) is a wholly owned Government of Zimbabwe entity, established under the Research Act [Chapter 10:22]. 

The Agency is mandated to promote peaceful use of space to develop initiatives that promote advances in Geospatial Science and Earth Observation, Space Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Space Science, Satellite Communication Systems and Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

Related Jobs

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Deputy Bursar: Planning And Projects

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)
Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)

Accounts Clerk x2

Deadline:

Finance Managers x2

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space agency (ZINGSA)

Accountant

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Financial Accountant (OMAO)

Deadline:
Norton Town Council
Norton Town Council

Credit Controller (Grade: 12)

Deadline:
Norton Town Council
Norton Town Council

Audit Assistant (Grade: 10)

Deadline:

Project Accountant

Deadline:
Powertel
Powertel

Finance Director

Deadline:
Kadoma City Council
Kadoma City Council

Departmental Secretary x2

Deadline: