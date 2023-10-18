Accounts Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Job Description
Learn the products and services offered, including the sales terms e.g special features return and warranty policies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Set targets for the sales department.
- Collaborate with the marketing department to prepare common strategies.
- Monitor sales numbers and marketing metrics.
- Calculate business trends, like monthly sales rates.
- Analyse market trends.
- Monitor competition and follow current developments.
- Ensure sales team is up to date with business targets.
- Motivate sales team to achieve great results.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients.
- Create compelling sales pitches.
- Sell the company’s products and services.
- Complete all paperwork relating to a sale.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree or diploma in Accounting.
- At least 1 year experience in Accounting field.
Other
How to Apply
Applications must be sent to: Careers.zim@omni4africa.com, with a CV and the subject line clearly marked "Application for Accounting Graduate Trainee".
Deadline: 22 October 2023
Omni Africa
Omni Africa was formed in 1997 with its head office in South Africa and branches in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Its credentials are based on its track record of service delivery. We are a leading wholesaler of branded computer hardware, networking equipment and software to business enterprises in the Southern African region, and enjoy the reputation of being a reliable and competitive business partner to businesses in the segments of the market we service.
