Associated Belts and Bearings

Accounts Intern (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings
Sep. 15, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested candidates. (1 year internship.)

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To learn and gain experience as per the dictates of the Accounting degree.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Currently studying for an accounting degree.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 15 September 2023

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

