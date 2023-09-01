Accounts Intern (Harare)

Click to see results

Associated Belts and Bearings

Associated Belts and Bearings

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested candidates. (1 year internship.)

Duties and Responsibilities

To learn and gain experience as per the dictates of the Accounting degree.

Qualifications and Experience

Currently studying for an accounting degree.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 15 September 2023