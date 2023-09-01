Accounts Intern (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested candidates. (1 year internship.)
Duties and Responsibilities
- To learn and gain experience as per the dictates of the Accounting degree.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently studying for an accounting degree.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
