Associated Belts and Bearings

Accounts Intern (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings
Feb. 07, 2024
Job Description

Accounts intern needed for a year as per the prerequisites of the university.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • UNIVERSITY STUDENT.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 07 February 2024

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

