Accounts Intern (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
Accounts intern needed for a year as per the prerequisites of the university.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- UNIVERSITY STUDENT.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 07 February 2024
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
