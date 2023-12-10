Accounts Intern/ Student On Attachment (Harare)
Job Description
NEC Tourism and hospitality is looking for an accounts intern/student on attachment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist the Accountant and Finance Officer with filing, vouching, data entry/ capturing recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards an Accounting qualification.
How to Apply
Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should submit their applications accompanied by their Curriculum Vitae addressed to the General Secretary on: ksamunawu@nectourismw.org
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 December 2023
National Employment Council For Tourism
National Employment Council for Tourism Zimbabwe is a bipartite labour body established in 2013 and registered with the Registrar of Labour. Our mandate is to promote democracy, peace and harmony in the Tourism Industry in accordance with the provision of the Labour Act (Chapter 28:01).
We exist to promote harmony and growth through industry advocacy, collective bargaining, regulations enforcement and dispute resolution.