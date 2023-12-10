Accounts Intern/ Student On Attachment (Harare)

Job Description

NEC Tourism and hospitality is looking for an accounts intern/student on attachment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the Accountant and Finance Officer with filing, vouching, data entry/ capturing recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards an Accounting qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should submit their applications accompanied by their Curriculum Vitae addressed to the General Secretary on: ksamunawu@nectourismw.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.