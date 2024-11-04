Accounts Officer (Bulawayo)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Generating, preparing, presenting, detailed daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly management reports.
- Come up with variance analysis reports for all revenue streams and recommend timely action on all negative variances.
- Actively participate in annual budget preparations.
- Produce various qualitative & quantitative reports and timeous distribution of same to departmental managers.
- Carries out day to day supervision of Accounts Clerks.
- Supervises data capturing of vehicle licensing, Tolling, transit, Fuel levy in the system.
- Reviews weekly and monthly commission computation.
- Checks reconciliation of cash up summaries daily.
- Safekeeps revenue collections awaiting banking.
- Co-ordinates banking and receipting processes.
- Carries out first level review of accounting journals.
- Carries out first level review of payment processing.
- Carries out revenue and bank reconciliations as per SOP.
- Liaises with Zinara agents for-Vehicle Licensing, Tolling, Transit, Fuel levy.
- Carries out petty cash reconciliation.
- Carries out any other duties that may be delegated by line management.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O’ Levels including English and Maths/Accounts.
- 2 A’ Levels passes or equivalent.
- Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Studies.
Experience
- Proven two years of supervisory experience in an accounting department.
- Part CIMA/ACCA.
Other
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.
