Accounts Officer Creditors (Mutare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity for the position of Accounts Officer Creditors has arisen for a suitably qualified and experienced person at Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is an extensive, local and international provider of high quality and durable timber-based solutions for both industrial, domestic and end user markets. The successful incumbent will report to the Financial Accountant and shall be based in Mutare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation and processing of month-end reporting up to the Trial Balance stage, assisting with the preparation of budgets, cash-flows and forecasting reports
- Prepare daily cash and bank balances report and submit to management.
- Perform creditors’ reconciliations ensuring that creditors’ balances are always accurate.
- Prepare timely and accurate creditors aged analysis.
- Reconcile creditors sub ledger accounts to the general ledger.
- Post all creditors invoices and payments in the accounting system.
- File all documents including invoices in a systematic manner with clear trail for retrieval.
- Compile monthly VAT and Withholding Tax returns and submit to ZIMRA before statutory deadline date.
- Perform monthly bank reconciliations and ensure that they are complete and accurate.
- Co-ordinate and supervise the work of the Accounts Clerks on a daily basis.
- Prepare monthly external audit file, in particular areas relating to creditors.
- Perform reconciliations on inter-company transactions and ensure a file is kept with all supporting documentation.
- Ensuring that all the data capturing is done daily and completed before month-end run and year end roll over procedures are done.
- Post payroll journals in the accounting system and reconcile payroll summaries to Paywell.
- Ensure that no backlog is created in the department at all cost.
- Implement departmental resolutions in consultation with supervisor.
- Any other duties as maybe assigned by management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or Finance.
- Full membership or studying towards CIS/ACCA/CIMA.
- At least one year working experience in the same or similar position.
Skills and Knowledge:
- Experience with accounting packages, preferably SAGE.
- Proficiency in Microsoft office especially Ms Excel, Ms Word and Powerpoint.
- Excellent presentation skills.
Remuneration
A remuneration package commensurate with education and experience will be given to the successful candidate.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates meeting the above specifications and qualifications should apply in writing attaching detailed Resumes and 3 traceable referees to email: recruitmentl@alliedtimbers.co.zw to the attention of:
The Human Resources Executive
Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
125A Borgward Road
Msasa
Harare
Deadline: 26 January 2024
Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is the largest timber resource base in Zimbabwe Northern Timbers situated in the Nyanga area, Southern Timbers in Gwendingwe, Chimanimani timbers in Chimanimani and Mtao pole plantations.
Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited was born out of the Commercial Division of Zimbabwe’s Forestry Commission- the regulatory authority on gazetted forest land. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (ATZ) was re-branded from the Forestry Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited on the 19th of October 2007 and is now headquartered in Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe.