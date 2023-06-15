Accounts Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Accounts Officer will support budget execution, financial reporting, payments processing, cashflow and treasury monitoring and accounts reconciliation for PSI in Zimbabwe. The incumbent will report to the Financial Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supports execution and monitoring of the annual operating budget for the Branch Office with a particular focus on accurate and timely expensing of transactions to correct accounts and activity codes, per donor and annual budgets.

Prepares month-end reconciliations, journals associated with the month-end close according to PSI global accounting policy.

Reclassifies common cost expenditure using appropriate cost drivers monthly.

Prepares adjusting journal templates and bank account reconciliations for approval and amortizes prepaid expenses monthly.

Accrues unpaid but incurred expenses to account for expenditures in the correct accounting period and reclassifies reconciled advances to the proper account and activity.

In partnership with the PSH Trust, reviews RBF payment requests and prepares RBF payments for review and final processing according to RBF policies and procedures and PSI accounting policies.

Checks all RBF and non-RBF payments within the approval threshold for appropriate upstream reviews and approvals, adequate and accurate support documentation and correct charge codes and ensures all payments are prepared for approval within the agreed turnaround time.

Ensures invoice and processing of invoices meets statutory requirements for VAT and withholding taxes and standards for reasonability, allocability and allowability.

Enters invoices into the system accurately and charging correctly, prepares bank instructions accurately ensuring on-time approvals by designated signatories and processes travel advances, where required.

Extracts and analyses invoice accrual reconciliation reports for employee and vendor advances for checking and tracking outstanding advances and communicates with employees and vendors on outstanding advances to ensure timely reconciliation.

Flags and escalates problematic accounts for remedial action. Checks supporting reconciliation documents before processing them in the system.

Ensures proper coding of expenses to activities and accounts and ensures accurate posting of reconciliations to correct advances for accurate clearance.

Monitors bank accounts to inform OAR request and ensures payment coverage based on projected needs.

Oversees petty cash as a custodian and month end petty cash reconciliations to ensure reasonableness in low priced business transactions.

Runs payments in the accounting system and clear obligations from PSI accounts.

Liaises with bankers and ensures all queries are resolved in the month they appear i.e., returned transfers.

Prepares statutory payments where appropriate and understands and adheres to PSI accounting policies and all associated updates.

Updates stakeholders on status of payments and provides payment remittance advices and proof of payments where required.

Processes monthly reconciliations and reimbursements for services purchased from the PSH Trust.

Addresses client queries regarding payables transactions on a timely basis and maintain a strong implementation partnership with RBF purchasing and verification entities.

Any other responsibilities as defined by the Financial Accountant or Management.

Qualifications and Experience

HND or Degree in Accounting or Part ACCA/CIS/ CIMA.

Good ‘A’ Level results.

3 years’ experience in accounting fields and very computer conversant (Pastel, QuickBooks, excel/lotus, electronic mail etc.) with strong analytical skills.

Able to work under pressure and attend to tasks at short notice.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Complete the application form here: https://forms.microsoft.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=7LiczSHmKkeXmlSatbokcNO7h-fzQdlLv2uX4UTqbxxUNU82RTRPQkFPUkVXS09VNlFNSVpQMklWNy4u

Detailed CV and a Cover Letter clearly highlighting the job title on the subject line should be sent to: recruitment@psh.org.zw.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. In return, PSI/Z offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSI is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

Deadline: 18 June 2023