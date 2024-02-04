Accounts Payables Accountant

Job Description

You will be responsible for the Accounts Payable related processes which remain in the market for a given business account area, in cooperation with Center of Scale in Accounts Payable.

Duties and Responsibilities

As the successful candidate, a typical day will focus on:

Accounts Payable Policies, Procedures and Continuous Improvement:

Ensure compliance with Nestle guidelines, instructions and best practices in activities performed.

Document and maintain AP policies and procedures as required. Participate in analysis of Accounts Payable performance metrics and support root cause analysis together with Shared Service Center.

Provide active support to Shared Service Centers and Function in driving improvement initiatives.

Procurement accounting: