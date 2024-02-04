Accounts Payables Accountant
Job Description
You will be responsible for the Accounts Payable related processes which remain in the market for a given business account area, in cooperation with Center of Scale in Accounts Payable.
Duties and Responsibilities
As the successful candidate, a typical day will focus on:
- Accounts Payable Policies, Procedures and Continuous Improvement:
- Ensure compliance with Nestle guidelines, instructions and best practices in activities performed.
- Document and maintain AP policies and procedures as required. Participate in analysis of Accounts Payable performance metrics and support root cause analysis together with Shared Service Center.
- Provide active support to Shared Service Centers and Function in driving improvement initiatives.
Procurement accounting:
- scrutinize all open GRIR items, identify action plans which need to be taken & close the open items in a timeous manner.
- scrutinize all vendors with debit balances, identify action plans which need to be taken & close open debit balances in a timeously.
- on time payment of vendors: ensure that all invoices both local & foreign are paid as and when they fall due with no unjustified delays.
- Bank clearing: Ensuring bank suspense accounts are analysed and cleared in a timeous manner and to flag any anomalies.
- Cooperation with Shared Service Accounts Payable: Provide strong support/market intervention to resolve any invoice processing related issues and escalations in own area.
- Continuous Improvement: Participate and or drive continuous improvement initiatives with Shared Service Centers and ensuring the market needs are well balanced.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree level education preferably a Degree in Accounting.
- A minimum 2 years prior experience in Accounting/Finance/ Source to Pay.
What will make you successful:
- University degree in accounting.
- Minimum 2 years prior experience in Accounting/ Finance/ Source to Pay.
- Understanding of Order to cash processes.
- Experience using SAP will be an added advantage.
- Good communication skills.
- Strong organization and planning skills.
Other
Deadline: 05 February 2024
Nestlé
In 1974 Nestlé Zimbabwe commissioned vacuum ovens at its factory premises to produce NESTLÉ MILO locally. During the same year, the company launched two new products - NESTLÉ EVERYDAY Milk powder and NESTLÉ NESLAC.
Nestlé Zimbabwe has four subsidiary branches in major four cities: Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo. The Head Office is based in the Central Business District of Harare and the Harare Southerton factory supplies products to the local market and exports to Zambia and Malawi.