Activations Coordinator

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Apr. 30, 2023
Job Description

The incumbent is responsible for second-level customer support for the Contact Centres and Retail Shops personnel thereby facilitating a seamless end-to-end customer experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responds to and investigate customer/ end user inquiries and issues via logged phone calls and email in a timely and courteous manner.
  • Processes bulk airtime adjustments (MTRs) for corporate customers and staff.
  • Identifies problem areas, devise and deliver solutions to enhance quality of service and to prevent future problems.Performs changes/modifications, on subscriber profiles as per customer requests and in line with prescribed business policies and procedures.
  • Activates Value-added services/supplementary services (Roaming, data).
  • Escalates and follows up on unresolved queries with 2nd level support (NoC, EcoCash, Billing etc.)- to ensure full resolution of customer queries.
  • Comes up with initiatives that ensure first contact resolution is in line with digital transformation drive.
  • Provides Billing related queries support within agreed turnaround times.
  • Participates in UATS for selected products & services before official launch to customers and raise key issues from a customer perspective and report these obstacles to team leader.
  • Maintains strict confidentiality of information that may be disclosed when working on users systems.
  • Identifies and escalates appropriate training for CSRs for an effective first contact resolution to improve customer experience.
  • Organizes and maintains a proper filing system to ensure easy retrieval upon request.
  • Participates in weekly and monthly platforms reconciliation activities to ensure data consistency and minimize revenue leakage.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree.
  • 2 Years Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/activations-coordinator-x1/

Deadline: 30 April 2023

