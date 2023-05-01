Job Description

The incumbent is responsible for second-level customer support for the Contact Centres and Retail Shops personnel thereby facilitating a seamless end-to-end customer experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responds to and investigate customer/ end user inquiries and issues via logged phone calls and email in a timely and courteous manner.

Processes bulk airtime adjustments (MTRs) for corporate customers and staff.

Identifies problem areas, devise and deliver solutions to enhance quality of service and to prevent future problems.Performs changes/modifications, on subscriber profiles as per customer requests and in line with prescribed business policies and procedures.

Activates Value-added services/supplementary services (Roaming, data).

Escalates and follows up on unresolved queries with 2nd level support (NoC, EcoCash, Billing etc.)- to ensure full resolution of customer queries.

Comes up with initiatives that ensure first contact resolution is in line with digital transformation drive.

Provides Billing related queries support within agreed turnaround times.

Participates in UATS for selected products & services before official launch to customers and raise key issues from a customer perspective and report these obstacles to team leader.

Maintains strict confidentiality of information that may be disclosed when working on users systems.

Identifies and escalates appropriate training for CSRs for an effective first contact resolution to improve customer experience.

Organizes and maintains a proper filing system to ensure easy retrieval upon request.

Participates in weekly and monthly platforms reconciliation activities to ensure data consistency and minimize revenue leakage.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

2 Years Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/activations-coordinator-x1/

Deadline: 30 April 2023