Job Description
The incumbent is responsible for second-level customer support for the Contact Centres and Retail Shops personnel thereby facilitating a seamless end-to-end customer experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responds to and investigate customer/ end user inquiries and issues via logged phone calls and email in a timely and courteous manner.
- Processes bulk airtime adjustments (MTRs) for corporate customers and staff.
- Identifies problem areas, devise and deliver solutions to enhance quality of service and to prevent future problems.Performs changes/modifications, on subscriber profiles as per customer requests and in line with prescribed business policies and procedures.
- Activates Value-added services/supplementary services (Roaming, data).
- Escalates and follows up on unresolved queries with 2nd level support (NoC, EcoCash, Billing etc.)- to ensure full resolution of customer queries.
- Comes up with initiatives that ensure first contact resolution is in line with digital transformation drive.
- Provides Billing related queries support within agreed turnaround times.
- Participates in UATS for selected products & services before official launch to customers and raise key issues from a customer perspective and report these obstacles to team leader.
- Maintains strict confidentiality of information that may be disclosed when working on users systems.
- Identifies and escalates appropriate training for CSRs for an effective first contact resolution to improve customer experience.
- Organizes and maintains a proper filing system to ensure easy retrieval upon request.
- Participates in weekly and monthly platforms reconciliation activities to ensure data consistency and minimize revenue leakage.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- 2 Years Experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/activations-coordinator-x1/
Deadline: 30 April 2023