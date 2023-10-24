Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Actuarial Administrator (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Oct. 16, 2023
Job Description

This role is individually accountable for providing immediate response to administrative requirements in accordance with SLA parameters, in a processing environment. Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
  • Delivers daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards. Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
  • Responds to immediate requirements within procedure.
  • Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.
  • Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.
  • Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)  (Required), Bachelor Of Commerce Honours Insurance And Risk Management  (Required).
  • Skills: Accountability, Business, Office Administration, Processing, Process Knowledge, Production Standards, Quality Standards, SLAs, Technical Knowledge.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 16 October 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

