Actuarial Analyst
Job Description
Be a part of our business that is growing its footprint across Africa as well as expanding our actuarial presence in Johannesburg. Old Mutual is an insurance giant in Africa, with life insurance entities currently established in Namibia, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, Botswana, Malawi, Kenya and Uganda. Our expanding emerging market footprint represents a vast network of opportunity for innovative, creative and motivated individuals to benefit from while they gather unmatched professional experience on the way to becoming a leader in our business.
This role is responsible for carrying out technical actuarial work, often using complex systems and packages and is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carrying out technical actuarial work, often using complex systems and packages.
- Checking, manipulating and analysing volumes of data and draws conclusions from the analyses.
- Responsible for technical accuracy and implementation of work.
- Translating actuarial concepts into client – friendly terminology.
- Works under supervision and executes tasks in accordance with instructions.
- Ongoing product and pricing support.
- Input into product development/enhancement efforts.
- Actuarial support to client-facing teams.
- Experience investigations including data extraction and manipulation.
- Maintenance of reinsurance arrangements.
- Performing monthly reserving calculations for input into financials.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Actuarial Science (Required).
- Actuarial student with at least 4-7 actuarial examination credits.
- Understanding of IFRS 17.
- Strong technical skills and attention to detail.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Access).
- Programming skills (Visual Basic) will be an advantage.
- Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team..
- Good communication skills (both written and verbal).
- Ability to work under deadline pressure.
- Skills: Accountability, Communication, Interpersonal Communication, Results-Oriented, Teamwork.
Please note that the appointments may be made at a lower role size depending on the successful candidates’ experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Johannesburg/Actuarial-Analyst_JR-45552?q=zimbabwe
Old Mutual Limited is pro-vaccination and encourages its workforce to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. All prospective employees are required to disclose their vaccination status as part of the recruitment process.
Please refer to the Old Mutual’s Covid-19 vaccination policy for further detail. Kindly note that Old Mutual reserves the right to reinstate the requirement to vaccinate at any point if it is of the view that it is imperative to do so.
Deadline: 30 September 2023
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.