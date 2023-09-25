Actuarial Analyst

Job Description

Be a part of our business that is growing its footprint across Africa as well as expanding our actuarial presence in Johannesburg. Old Mutual is an insurance giant in Africa, with life insurance entities currently established in Namibia, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, Botswana, Malawi, Kenya and Uganda. Our expanding emerging market footprint represents a vast network of opportunity for innovative, creative and motivated individuals to benefit from while they gather unmatched professional experience on the way to becoming a leader in our business.

This role is responsible for carrying out technical actuarial work, often using complex systems and packages and is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out technical actuarial work, often using complex systems and packages.

Checking, manipulating and analysing volumes of data and draws conclusions from the analyses.

Responsible for technical accuracy and implementation of work.

Translating actuarial concepts into client – friendly terminology.

Works under supervision and executes tasks in accordance with instructions.

Ongoing product and pricing support.

Input into product development/enhancement efforts.

Actuarial support to client-facing teams.

Experience investigations including data extraction and manipulation.

Maintenance of reinsurance arrangements.

Performing monthly reserving calculations for input into financials.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B): Actuarial Science (Required).

Actuarial student with at least 4-7 actuarial examination credits.

Understanding of IFRS 17.

Strong technical skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Access).

Programming skills (Visual Basic) will be an advantage.

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team..

Good communication skills (both written and verbal).

Ability to work under deadline pressure.

Skills: Accountability, Communication, Interpersonal Communication, Results-Oriented, Teamwork.

Please note that the appointments may be made at a lower role size depending on the successful candidates’ experience.