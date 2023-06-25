Admin and Logistics Officer (Harare)

Job Description
Background
The Health Resilience Fund (HRF) 2022-2025 is a pooled health fund that is continuing to build on the gains obtained through the Health Development Fund (HDF) 2016-2021, with the support of the European Union (EU), UK Department for International Development (DFID) now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Government of Sweden, Government of Ireland, and The Global Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi). The programme aims to support the MoHCC in the context of the National Health Strategy 2021-2025 to achieve its goal of improving the quality of life of its citizens, through guaranteeing every Zimbabwean access to comprehensive and effective health systems and structures for appropriate services at all levels. The purpose of the HRF is to safeguard gains achieved through the Health Transition Fund/ Integrated Support Programme for Sexual Reproductive Health (HTF/ISP) and HDF. The HRF will invest strategically to End Preventable Deaths; consolidate the country’s Global Health Security, health systems strengthening while embracing the humanitarian/development nexus in line with hazards faced by the country. The programme will take targeted health system strengthening actions while advocating for enhanced allocative and operational efficiency, and mainstreaming climate change, gender, women and girls’ empowerment, human rights, disability, and safeguarding approaches.
Purpose for the job:
The Admin and Logistics Officer, Assists the Program Management Unit function at a high level by providing administrative, organisational, and logistical support to the Unit activities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management - Develop workplan for Admin/Logistics to ensure effective achievement of results.
- General administrative support.
- Logistics management.
- Transport management.
Qualifications and Experience
- University degree in Administration in Supply Chain Management or Business Management, or equivalent.
- At least three (3) years’ experience supporting or leading Admin and Logistics in a similar position.
Knowledge/ Expertise/ Skills required:
- A minimum of 3 years of professional experience in Admin. & Logistics is required.
- Relevant practical experience in office management, business administration or any other related field.
- Administrative and logistics management experience with the UN system a strong asset.
- Experience in the usage of computers and office software packages (MS Word, Excel, etc.).
- Experience working in a multi stakeholder environment and under tight deadlines.
Deadline: 25 June 2023
