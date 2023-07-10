Admin Assistant (RCZ Central Office)
Job Description
The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) invites applications from suitably qualified and motivated candidates to fill the above mentioned position.
The Office Admin Assistant will assist in administrative and secretarial support to the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operating the switchboard.
- Attending and directing visitors to requested offices.
- Assisting in all administrative issues.
- Calling of meetings.
- Taking down and passing on messages timely.
- Collecting and dispatching of mail.
- Receiving and screening phone calls and redirecting them when appropriate.
- Maintain electronic and paper records ensuring information is organized and easily accessible.
- Maintain schedules and calendars.
- Arrange and confirm appointments.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 O ‘level passes including English Language.
- National Diploma in secretarial studies or related field.
- At least 2 years relevant experience.
- Highly computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
If interested submit your Curriculum Vitae, recommendation letter from your Minister of Religion and application letter via email to: recruitment@rcz.org.zw, clearly indicating the position on the subject of the email.
NB: Reference checks and background checks on applicants will be performed including police clearance. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Reformed Church In Zimbabwe
The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe was founded by Dutch Reformed Church in South Africa missionaries on the 9th of September 1891. Andrew A. Louw begun to preach in the area near Morgenster among Shona people. The worship language of churches was Afrikaans and English. Later the denomination expanded among Nyanja people.