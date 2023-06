Admin Clerk (Harare)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Amongst other duties, the position involves assisting both the Heads of Accounts and Procurement to gather data, analyse information and produce reports for decision making, as and when requested.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of an Honours Degree in Accounting.

Knowledgeable in Auditing is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications on: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com & highlight position being applied for.

Deadline: 23 June 2023

Feedback