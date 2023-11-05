Administration Assistant (Mutare)

Job Description

Family Aid Caring Trust (FACT) is a Christian national development NGO based in Zimbabwe. It implements sustainable development initiatives to improve people’s livelihood, Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV Prevention, HIV and AIDS care and support as well as health activities. FACT seeks the following services as detailed below.

The Administration Assistant’s responsibility will be to perform day to day administration duties and other administrative duties as maybe assigned by the FAM.

Reporting to: Finance & Administration Manager (FAM).