Administration Assistant (Mutare)
Job Description
Family Aid Caring Trust (FACT) is a Christian national development NGO based in Zimbabwe. It implements sustainable development initiatives to improve people’s livelihood, Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV Prevention, HIV and AIDS care and support as well as health activities. FACT seeks the following services as detailed below.
The Administration Assistant’s responsibility will be to perform day to day administration duties and other administrative duties as maybe assigned by the FAM.
Reporting to: Finance & Administration Manager (FAM).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing administrative and clerical support to the organization.
- Initiating payments for security, cleaning, electricity, telephone and other admin costs monthly.
- Keeping a tracker on all admin costs to ensure they are paid on time.
- Performing monthly reconciliations of admin costs.
- Apportion/allocate costs using relevant cost drivers.
- Preparation and submission of financial reconciliations after admin related meetings.
- Performing general clerical duties (photocopying, faxing, mailing, filing, etc.).
- Supervise cleaners and grounds man to ensure offices and grounds are clean.
- Ensure office security is maintained and that security guards are performing their duties.
- Manage the use of the Gazebo.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Administration or equivalent.
- At least 2 years ‘experience working in a similar position.
- Proficiency and experience in MS Word, Excel, social networking, use of tablets and Apps.
- Must be an effective communicator and able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Click here to complete the application form then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, color, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 10 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).