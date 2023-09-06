Administration attache (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a responsible Administrative Attache` to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties of the Administrative Attache` include providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Answer and direct phone calls.

Organize and schedule appointments.

Develop and maintain a filing system.

Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers.

Maintain contact lists.

Book travel arrangements.

Provide general support to visitors.

Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients.

Liaise with executive and senior administrative assistants to handle requests and queries from senior managers.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor in Business administration or

Secretarial studies.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their emails to: thembi@chamines.co.zw, with subject line " application for Admin attachment"

Deadline: 04 August 2023