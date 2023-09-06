Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Administration Attaché (Harare)

Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Sep. 10, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are looking for a responsible Administrative Attache` to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties of the Administrative Attache` include providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Answer and direct phone calls.
  • Organize and schedule appointments.
  • Develop and maintain a filing system.
  • Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers.
  • Maintain contact lists.
  • Book travel arrangements.
  • Provide general support to visitors.
  • Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients.
  • Liaise with executive and senior administrative assistants to handle requests and queries from senior managers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should currently be pursuing a bachelors degree in business administration; or Marketing or Secretarial studies.

Other

How to Apply

Send email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line " application for Admin attachment"

NB: strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.

Deadline: 10 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament. The members include mining companies, suppliers of machinery, spare parts, and chemicals, service providers including banks, insurance companies, consulting engineers, and various mining related professional bodies and individuals.20 Mt Pleasant Drive, Harare

Website: https://www.chamberofminesofzimbabwe.com

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Zimbabwe
Buy Zimbabwe

Finance/ Accounting Attache` (Harare)

Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Economics student attache` (Harare)

Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Accounting Attache` (Harare)

Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Associated Belts and Bearings

Accounts Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

Trainee SME Consultants (Aug 2023)

Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Economics Student Attache (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback