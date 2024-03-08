Administration Clerks x2 (Harare & Norton)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Operations Department. The incumbent will report to the Production Assistant / Accounting Assistant and will be based at Cleveland Production Centre in Harare and Stock feeds in Norton.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in the recruitment and selection process at workstation.
- Administers and manages temporary employees’ contracts in liaison with HR.
- Compiles payroll input at the workstation and attends to payroll queries.
- Maintains employee records and personal files.
- Handles employee grievances in consultancy with the HR department.
- Manages employee welfare at the workstation.
- Provides administrative support to line managers and employees.
- Captures all administrative transactions in SAP.
- Maintains excellent relations with both internal and external customers.
- Ensures cleanliness and proper housekeeping at the workstation.
- Assists in the inspection of vehicles, fuel requests and distribution of fuel coupons as and when necessary.
- Assists in the distribution of monthly staff allocations as well as tracking stock and inventory.
- Handles cash transactions including petty cash and canteen floaty.
- Sets up appointments, schedules meetings, takes minutes and distributes reports, as and when need arises.
- Adheres to and ensures adherence to Safety Health and Environmental Quality Standards.
- Performs any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ level subjects including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- Diploma in Business Administration or Human Resources.
- At least one year working experience in a similar position.
Core Competencies:
- Ability to work under pressure and multi-task.
- High degree of honesty, accuracy and confidentiality.
- Ability to pay close attention to detail and analytical skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Good with figures.
- Knowledge of Excel and SAP.
- Excellent record keeping.
- Excellent knowledge of Labour Laws and relevant Statutes.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in own hand writing accompanied with a copy of a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to: The Human Resources Assistant Silo Food Industries Ltd 14 Wimbledon Crescent Eastlea HARARE Or send an email with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 05 March 2024
