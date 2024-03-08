Pindula|Search Pindula
Silo Food Industries

Administration Clerks x2 (Harare & Norton)

Silo Food Industries
Mar. 05, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Operations Department. The incumbent will report to the Production Assistant / Accounting Assistant and will be based at Cleveland Production Centre in Harare and Stock feeds in Norton.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assists in the recruitment and selection process at workstation.
  • Administers and manages temporary employees’ contracts in liaison with HR.
  • Compiles payroll input at the workstation and attends to payroll queries.
  • Maintains employee records and personal files.
  • Handles employee grievances in consultancy with the HR department.
  • Manages employee welfare at the workstation.
  • Provides administrative support to line managers and employees.
  • Captures all administrative transactions in SAP.
  • Maintains excellent relations with both internal and external customers.
  • Ensures cleanliness and proper housekeeping at the workstation.
  • Assists in the inspection of vehicles, fuel requests and distribution of fuel coupons as and when necessary.
  • Assists in the distribution of monthly staff allocations as well as tracking stock and inventory.
  • Handles cash transactions including petty cash and canteen floaty.
  • Sets up appointments, schedules meetings, takes minutes and distributes reports, as and when need arises.
  • Adheres to and ensures adherence to Safety Health and Environmental Quality Standards.
  • Performs any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 ‘O’ level subjects including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
  • Diploma in Business Administration or Human Resources.
  • At least one year working experience in a similar position.

Core Competencies:

  • Ability to work under pressure and multi-task.
  • High degree of honesty, accuracy and confidentiality.
  • Ability to pay close attention to detail and analytical skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Good with figures.
  • Knowledge of Excel and SAP.
  • Excellent record keeping.
  • Excellent knowledge of Labour Laws and relevant Statutes.

 

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own hand writing accompanied with a copy of a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to: The Human Resources Assistant Silo Food Industries Ltd 14 Wimbledon Crescent Eastlea HARARE Or send an email with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 05 March 2024

