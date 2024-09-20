Administration Driver (Harare)
Veer Freight Private Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Delivering of mail and documents:
- Obtaining documents and mail from the different departments for delivery to different destinations.
- Logging all outgoing mail into mail register.
- Collecting mail and parcels from customers.
- Making sure the set working instruction or procedure is adhered to at all times.
Delivery of cargo:
- Delivering cargo as requested by user department.
- Assisting with offloading cargo.
- Making sure the set working instruction or procedure is adhered to at all times.
Banking of cash:
- Obtaining cash receipts for the day from the Accountant.
- Depositing cash into the company’s bank accounts.
- Submitting the bank stamped deposit slips to the Accountant for filing.
- Making sure the set Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is adhered to at all times.
Maintenance of vehicles:
- Cleaning and washing the allocated vehicle frequently.
- Ensuring that the vehicle is serviced by booking it for service and/or repair.
- Making sure the set working instruction or procedure is adhered to at all times.
Checking of documents:
- Reviewing documents & make sure that they are recorded correctly.
- Ensuring correct tariff rates are used.
- Checking that all attachments i.e invoices, SADC certificates, etc are attached.
- Making sure the set working instruction or procedure is adhered to at all times.
Delivery of documents to Zimra:
- Collecting documents from operators for submission into Zimra.
- Following up and chasing submitted documents from Zimra.
- Resolving uncomplicated errors identified by Zimra and referring the complicated ones to the senior operators.
- Keeping record of all submitted entries and finalise entries.
- Making sure the set working instruction or procedure is adhered to at all times.
Facilitation of Physical Examination for cargo:
- Physically examining goods.
- Making sure the set working instruction or procedure is adhered to at all times.
8. QMS participation:
- Participate in the Quality Management systems.
- And any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 5 o'levels.
- Holder of class 1,2,3,4.
- Defensive driving certificate.
- Medical certificate.
- Have driven a white plate vehicle ( staff bus) added advantage.
- Knowledge of the customs & freight industry is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CVs to: cv.employment48@gmail.comGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Veer Freight Private Limited
Browse Jobs
Veer-Freight (Private) Limited is an International Freight Forwarding company located in Harare, Zimbabwe. Our field of activity includes the full range of Customs Clearance Services, Freight forwarding and Warehousing Services only but to mention a few.