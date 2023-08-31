Administration Interns x2 (Harare)
Job Description
As an Administration intern, your main responsibility is to provide administrative support to the organization's various departments. You will perform a wide range of clerical and administrative tasks to ensure smooth and efficient operations. Your attention to detail, organizational skills, and ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously will contribute to the overall effectiveness of the administrative functions.
Duties and Responsibilities
General Administrative Support:
- Assist with day-to-day administrative tasks, such as managing correspondence, answering phone calls, and directing inquiries.
- Maintain and update office records, including filing systems and databases.
- Support the coordination of meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements.
- Prepare and distribute internal communications, memos, and other documentation as required.
- Assist with office supply management and ordering.
Documentation and Record-Keeping:
- Assist in the creation, organization, and maintenance of documents, files, and records.
- Ensure accurate and efficient data entry into spreadsheets and databases.
- Assist in maintaining confidentiality and security of sensitive documents and information.
- Support the development and implementation of document control procedures.
Correspondence and Communication:
- Draft and proofread emails, letters, and other communications under supervision.
- Assist in coordinating and distributing internal and external communications.
- Provide information and assistance to internal staff and external stakeholders as directed.
Event and Meeting Support:
- Assist in organizing and coordinating meetings, conferences, and events.
- Help with venue bookings, catering arrangements, and logistics.
- Prepare meeting agendas, take minutes, and distribute them to participants.
- Assist in preparing presentation materials and collating necessary documents.
Process Improvement and Special Projects:
- Identify opportunities for process improvement within administrative procedures.
- Suggest innovative solutions to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency.
- Support special projects as assigned, which may involve research, data analysis, or presentations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field.
- Basic understanding of administrative principles and processes.
- Proficient in using MS Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy in data entry and record-keeping.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills.
- Effective written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work effectively.
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work collaboratively with others.
- Proactive attitude, willingness to learn, and openness to feedback.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to hr@traversal.co.zw, Indicate the position you are applying for in the Subject of the email.
Deadline: 04 September 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.