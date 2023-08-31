Administration Interns x2 (Harare)

Job Description

As an Administration intern, your main responsibility is to provide administrative support to the organization's various departments. You will perform a wide range of clerical and administrative tasks to ensure smooth and efficient operations. Your attention to detail, organizational skills, and ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously will contribute to the overall effectiveness of the administrative functions.

Duties and Responsibilities

General Administrative Support:

Assist with day-to-day administrative tasks, such as managing correspondence, answering phone calls, and directing inquiries.

Maintain and update office records, including filing systems and databases.

Support the coordination of meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements.

Prepare and distribute internal communications, memos, and other documentation as required.

Assist with office supply management and ordering.

Documentation and Record-Keeping: